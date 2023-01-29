Union Budget 2023 | What startups expect from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder and CEO of DrinkPrime
"While we applaud the government for making drinking water more accessible through initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal, we believe it is critical to make safe drinking water more affordable. Lowering or eliminating GST on water purifiers, as consumer durable, will help treat them as an essential service required by all Indians. It will encourage people to invest in their health while helping mission oriented brands like DrinkPrime provide clean, safe and healthy drinking water to everyone.
Lake rejuvenation and ground water regeneration is the need of the hour. There are several NGOs and startups that would benefit greatly if the government would sanction some budget for the same or launch initiatives that serve the purpose.
Similarly, taxation on ESOPs should occur at the final sale of shares rather than when they are offered. This makes attracting good talent difficult in an already competitive market with a severe talent shortage. If this is addressed, organisations will be able to offer additional benefits to potential or high-performing employees.
As more smart city plans flow out, we request the government to also focus on IoT technology as it is definitely the future of smart ownership."
Vipul Verma, Executive Vice President, Wadhwani Advantage at Wadhwani Foundation
“With multiple government schemes assisting in the growth of MSME ecosystem, there is an increasing demand for various financial and non-financial services that will help MSMEs in their growth journey. Incentivizing these service providers and improving reach to the MSME segment will significantly increase the supply. This will help MSMEs build systems, talent, capacity, infrastructure, access to capital and other ingredients to meet the growth demand.”
Nirav Choksi, CEO, Co-founder at CredAble
Union Budget 2022 was a landmark digital budget as we saw the introduction of multiple pathbreaking reforms that were invested in accelerating India’s digital revolution. The upcoming budget will be crucial in defining the way forward for the Indian economy. We’re positive that policy changes that will drive continuous growth are in order. We will need to view the budget from the larger macroeconomic perspective of fiscal discipline. That said, we are hoping to see some reforms aimed at spurring the economy such as CAPEX outlays in areas like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture.
From bringing forth multiple disruptive inventions to the market to job creation across the country, the startup ecosystem is a crucial part of the Indian economy. They are expected to contribute close to 4-5% to India’s GDP in the next three to five years. Today, we see a measured approach to funding with investors warming up to emerging sectors. With all this in the backdrop, 2023 is undoubtedly going to be an exciting year for startups in the country. We look forward to a new set of measures to further solidify India’s startup sector such as the deferment of time of tax payment on Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs). Additionally, the government should look at lowering the minimum alternative tax (MAT) for eligible startups to 9% from 15%. Actionable plans for the promotion of ease of doing business for startups should be introduced. To help startups save time and money, a single window for all relevant registrations such as company incorporation and GST certification should be in place. Owing to the funding winter, this year we are likely to see more consolidations in the startup space. As a result, such outbound mergers of startups should be authorised on a tax-neutral basis. Measures to have taxes imposed only on actual liquidation and not on restructuring should be introduced.
We also look forward to digitization initiatives and support measures that will boost India’s manufacturing ambitions and strengthen our position in the global economy.
Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+
"This century belongs to India and home-grown startups are primed to play a pivotal role in India's economic remergence. The Indian startup ecosystem is no longer a peripheral business vertical but is a vital cog within the Indian economic machinery. Government organizations also need to build and strengthen their relationship with the startup community to trigger mutually constructive conversations around regulations, govt schemes and policy interventions. Lastly, the government can also unlock tremendous latent potential which resides in tier II cities by empowering the youth with educational support gravitating around entrepreneurship”.