Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for commerce and industry: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday scripted a new record by presenting her seventh consecutive Union Budget. Having presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tuesday's full Budget highlighted the roadmap charted by the Modi government 3.0 for India's economic development in this financial year.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.

Here, we take a look at the allocation for commerce and industry in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20: