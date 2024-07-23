Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for health: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a record seventh consecutive Union Budget, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0's plans for the economic development of the country for this financial year.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for health in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
FM Sitharaman this time announced an allocation of Rs 89,287 crore for the health sector, continuing the trend of increasing health allocations that has been ongoing since 2019-20.
The health sector, in 2019-20, received Rs 64,999 crore, and allocations for the sector have been on the rise since, with Rs 67,484 crore, Rs 74,602 crore, Rs 86,606 crore, and Rs 88,956 crore allocated in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 respectively.
