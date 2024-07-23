Union Budget 2024 | Anusandhan National Research Fund is 'game-changer' for Indian innovation: Mahankali Srinivas Rao of T-Hub

As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2024-2025 today, the start-up sector was in special focus as the Union government made job creation a priority, which also meant encouraging entrepreneurship.

Reacting to the Sitharaman's sops for the start-up and tech sector, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, India's leading startup incubator, said, “Budget 2024 marks a significant milestone for the Indian startup ecosystem, with initiatives that will undeniably foster innovation and growth."

He lauded the abolition of the 'angel tax' for all classes of investors, calling it a "pivotal move that will create a more supportive environment for angel investments, ultimately benefiting startups and paving the way for India to become a global innovation hub."