Union Budget 2024 | Economic survey disconnected from reality, no improvement in economic fundamentals: Left parties

New Delhi: Left parties on Monday said the Economic Survey presented by the government is "disconnected" from reality and issues like price rise, and unemployment have not been addressed.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a series of posts on X, alleged the Economic Survey presented by the NDA government is a "mega exercise in data fudging".

"Neither our economic fundamentals nor tackling people's woes like price rise, unemployment, hunger and poverty have shown any improvement. On the contrary, worsened," he said.