Union Budget 2024 | Economic Survey on infrastructure development in India

A day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey, a comprehensive document on the state of the Indian economy.
Here's what the Economic Survey says on infrastructure development:
The survey underlines the significant role of public sector investment in funding large-scale infrastructure projects.
It highlights the increased pace of national highway construction, increased capital expenditure on railways, and the operationalization of new terminal buildings at airports.
India's rank in the International Shipments category of the World Bank Logistics Performance Index has also improved, the survey notes.
It highlights the growth of the clean energy sector, the success of the UJALA Scheme, and the expansion of metro rail and RRTS lines.
The provision of tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly.
India's space programme under ISRO has also made progress, with 55 active space assets.
There is a need for higher private sector financing and resource mobilization to continue building quality infrastructure.
There is also a need for better data collection and tracking of infrastructure utilization and physical progress.
Published 22 July 2024, 11:26 IST