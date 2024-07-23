Union Budget 2024 | Energy security, jobs and reforms among 9 priorities for advancing economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy.

The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

For energy security, Sitharaman said that the government has received more than 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

