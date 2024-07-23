Union Budget 2024 | Energy security, jobs and reforms among 9 priorities for advancing economy

She announced that pumped storage policy will be brought out for electricity storage and integration of renewable energy in the overall energy mix.
R&D of small and modular nuclear reactors and newer technologies for nuclear energy has been also announced.
A joint venture between NTPC and BHEL to set up a full scale 800 MW commercial thermal plant using advanced ultra super critical technology is also in the works, Sitharaman said.
Roadmap for 'hard to abate' industries will be formulated for transition from ‘Perform, Achieve and Trade’ mode to ‘Indian Carbon Market’ mode.
Energy audit of traditional micro and small industries in 60 clusters with financial support for shifting them to cleaner forms has also been announced.
Published 23 July 2024, 07:15 IST