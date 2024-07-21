Union Budget 2024 | Expecting 'enhanced STEM education, digital infra in rural areas', says Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder of STEMROBO

Digital solutions have emerged to become one of the most potential tools for education sector worldwide which also allows the reach of education to rural parts in the country. With the upcoming Budget 2024 which will be read in the Parliament by Finance Minister on July 23, stakeholders from the education sector look forward to strengthening the infrastructure in place for such digital solutions.

Speaking on this front, Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder of STEMROBO shared: "Looking ahead to the final budget for 2024, we anticipate more measures aimed at enhancing STEM education, expanding digital infrastructure in rural areas, and raising educational standards to meet global benchmarks."

"Building on progress from the interim budget, which focused on boosting STEM education and digital literacy, the upcoming budget aims to further reduce educational disparities with targeted programs for underrepresented groups."

Gupta asserted: "The interim budget made significant strides by emphasizing gender inclusivity in STEM education, where 43 per cent of enrolled students were women, showcasing progress in educational equity. Notable changes included a proposed reduction in GST rates on educational goods and services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, aimed at making education more affordable."