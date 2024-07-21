Union Budget 2024 | Expecting 'enhanced STEM education, digital infra in rural areas', says Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder of STEMROBO

Digital solutions have emerged to become one of the most potential tools for education sector worldwide which also allows the reach of education to rural parts in the country. With the upcoming Budget 2024 which will be read in the Parliament by Finance Minister on July 23, stakeholders from the education sector look forward to strengthening the infrastructure in place for such digital solutions.
Speaking on this front, Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder of STEMROBO shared: "Looking ahead to the final budget for 2024, we anticipate more measures aimed at enhancing STEM education, expanding digital infrastructure in rural areas, and raising educational standards to meet global benchmarks."
"Building on progress from the interim budget, which focused on boosting STEM education and digital literacy, the upcoming budget aims to further reduce educational disparities with targeted programs for underrepresented groups."
Gupta asserted: "The interim budget made significant strides by emphasizing gender inclusivity in STEM education, where 43 per cent of enrolled students were women, showcasing progress in educational equity. Notable changes included a proposed reduction in GST rates on educational goods and services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, aimed at making education more affordable."
"Additionally, the selection of 14,500 schools for upgrades under the Education Policy 2020 showcased a commitment to modernizing educational infrastructure," he said and added that, "It also allocated substantial funds for digital teaching resources, ICT upgrades, and initiatives integrating advanced technologies like AI and VR into school curricula. These efforts set a foundation for anticipated developments in the sector."
The STEMROBO CEO elaborated, "The upcoming National Education Policy is likely to prioritise digital literacy and effective Edtech utilisation, with a focus on expanding digital infrastructure in rural communities to bridge educational disparities. Public-private partnerships will continue to play a crucial role in enriching educational experiences through enhanced collaborations and incentives for Edtech firms."
"Strategic investments in R&D, state-of-the-art laboratories, and ICT infrastructure upgrades will be pivotal in preparing India's youth for future challenges in a technology-driven world."
He then said, "As India continues to progress towards becoming a knowledge-based economy, these strategic investments in education will be pivotal in shaping a skilled and competitive workforce capable of driving sustainable growth and development."
Union Budget 2024 | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 21 July 2024, 06:12 IST