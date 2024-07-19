Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is an Outcome Budget?

Key aspects of Outcome Budget in India:

Linking Expenditure to Outcomes: The main objective of the Outcome Budget is to create a direct connection between the financial investments made by the government in various programs and schemes, and the results expected from those expenditures.

Performance Evaluation: Each ministry and department is required to provide detailed information about the performance indicators and targets for each program and scheme. This includes both physical and financial targets, and the time frame within which these targets are to be achieved.

Enhanced Accountability: By focusing on outcomes rather than just financial outlays, the Outcome Budget holds government entities more accountable for delivering results. This approach encourages more efficient and effective use of public funds.

Transparency: The Outcome Budget is a tool for promoting transparency in governance. It allows the public, policymakers, and other stakeholders to understand not just how much money is being spent, but what it is achieving, thus facilitating informed public discourse and policy analysis.