Union Budget 2024 | FM announces credit support for MSMEs, Mudra loan limits increased to Rs 20 lakh

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced new mechanism for facilitating continuation of bank credit to MSMEs during their stress period without collateral or third party guarantee as she set out to present the Union Budget 2024.
The limit for Mudra loans have also been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Sitharaman also announced that the government will reduce turnover threshold of MSME buyers for mandatory onboarding on TReds platform from Rs 500 crore to Rs 250 crore.
Track LIVE updates as FM Sitharaman presents the Union Budget here
Financial support for 50 multi-product food irradiation units in MSME sector has been announced too.
The government also announced that commerce export hubs will be set up in PPP mode to enable MSMEs & traditional artisans to sell their products in international markets.
The government will put in place efficient and transparent rental housing market with enhanced availability, the FM announced.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:25 IST