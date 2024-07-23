Union Budget 2024 | FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 11.11 lakh crore for Infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, announcing a slew of measures for boosting the infrastructure, in addition to other announcements.
Overall, the FM said that capital expenditure on infrastructure will be Rs 11,11,111 crore, that's almost 3.4 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Here's what the FM said about measures being taken to improve country's infrastructure and allied sectors:
Assistance state government: The central government has made Rs 1.5 lakh crore provision for long-term interest-free loans to support Infrastructure investment by state governments.
Update on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: Under phase-4 of central government's flagship road connectivity programme, it will provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations across the country.
Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme: Under this scheme, central government will offer support of Rs 11,500 crore for projects such as Kosi-Mechi intra-state link
Special package to North and North eastern states: Central government will offer assistance to Assam & Himachal Pradesh for flood management.
It will also offer similar support to Uttarakhand and Sikkim for losses due to cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides.
