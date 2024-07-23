Union Budget 2024: Govt to undertake comprehensive review of Income Tax Act, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced that it will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise compounding of such offences.

She added that two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one.