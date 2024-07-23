Union Budget 2024: How useful is e-Shram portal for unorganised workers

Here are key aspects of the e-Shram portal:
-- Besides building workers, agriculture labourers and landless farmers are eligible for registration in the e-Shram portal.
Track latest reactions to Budget here
-- Workers with e-sharm cards are entitled to Rs 3,000 pension after the age of 60. If husband and wife, both join the scheme, they are eligible for a Rs 6,000 monthly pension jointly.
-- With an e-Shram card, citizens get up to Rs 2,00,000 in life insurance
-- In case of partial handicap due accident at work, the worker is entitled to get financial aid of Rs 1,00,000
-- In case of disability due to an accident at work, workers
-- In case of death, next of kin or his/her spouse will get the insurance amount
-- In case of death after the age of 60, the spouse is entitled to get 50 per cent of the monthly pension
-- During emergency or national pandemic-like situations, the government will use e-Shram database to provide necessary assistance to eligible unorganised workers
-- Now, with e-Shram integration with other government services, workers will be able to connect with new potential employers and also be able to connect to skill providers to improve their skill sets