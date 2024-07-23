Union Budget 2024: How useful is e-Shram portal for unorganised workers

In August 2021, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal to assist unorganised workers access social welfare schemes and benefits.

Also, it helps the government to track the progress of workers in the unorganised sector and improve the execution of social security schemes for them.

On Tuesday (July 23), Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2024 speech, announced the integration of the e-Shram portal with other related platforms to make it a one-stop platform for labour services and solutions.

The new e-Shram portal will include a mechanism to connect job seekers with potential employers and skill providers.

