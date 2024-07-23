Home
Union Budget 2024: How useful is e-Shram portal for unorganised workers

In addition to offering access to social welfare benefits, the new e-Shram portal will provide a mechanism to connect job seekers with potential employers and skill providers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 13:31 IST

In August 2021, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal to assist unorganised workers access social welfare schemes and benefits.

Also, it helps the government to track the progress of workers in the unorganised sector and improve the execution of social security schemes for them.

On Tuesday (July 23), Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2024 speech, announced the integration of the e-Shram portal with other related platforms to make it a one-stop platform for labour services and solutions.

The new e-Shram portal will include a mechanism to connect job seekers with potential employers and skill providers.

Here are key aspects of the e-Shram portal:

-- Besides building workers, agriculture labourers and landless farmers are eligible for registration in the e-Shram portal.

-- Workers with e-sharm cards are entitled to Rs 3,000 pension after the age of 60. If husband and wife, both join the scheme, they are eligible for a Rs 6,000 monthly pension jointly.

-- With an e-Shram card, citizens get up to Rs 2,00,000 in life insurance

-- In case of partial handicap due accident at work, the worker is entitled to get financial aid of Rs 1,00,000

-- In case of disability due to an accident at work, workers

-- In case of death, next of kin or his/her spouse will get the insurance amount

-- In case of death after the age of 60, the spouse is entitled to get 50 per cent of the monthly pension

-- During emergency or national pandemic-like situations, the government will use e-Shram database to provide necessary assistance to eligible unorganised workers

-- Now, with e-Shram integration with other government services, workers will be able to connect with new potential employers and also be able to connect to skill providers to improve their skill sets

Published 23 July 2024, 13:31 IST
