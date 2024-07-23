Union Budget 2024 | Centre cuts gross market borrowings for 2024-25

Mumbai: The Indian government has lowered its planned gross market borrowing by 120 thousand crore rupees ($1.44 billion) for the financial year ending March 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the federal budget on Tuesday.

The government aims to borrow a gross of Rs 14.01 trillion (Rs 14,01,000 crore) down from Rs 14.13 trillion (Rs 14,13,000 crore) announced at the time of the interim budget in February.

In the previous financial year, the government borrowed Rs 15.43 trillion (15,43,000 crore).

It also aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 5.1Per cent in interim budget.

Why it's important?

Government borrowings are one of the key drivers for bond yields, which have fallen since the start of this financial year.

India's government finances have also come into sharper focus this year as local currency bonds have been included in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index.

Foreigners bought $8 billion (Rs 66,959 crore) worth of bonds on a net basis in 2024, and the outlook on government finances is being watched keenly by offshore investors.