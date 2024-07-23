Union Budget 2024 | 'Indian budget or Bihar-Andhra special?' Social media bemoans 'injustice' but memes keep flowing

'Indian budget or a Bihar--Andhra Pradesh one?' was on almost everyone's mind as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
While social media has been abuzz with jokes primarily on the salaried and middle-class section before the FM presented her speech in the lower House, it soon changed tack to the Bihar and Andhra-angle once the speech had some frequent mentions of both the states.
The internet was back at it soon after Sitharaman finished her speech. Here we have picked up some of the choicest memes that caught the eye as social media joked over preferential treatment meted out to Bihar and Andhra. Check it out:
Its not Indian Union budget, BIHAR - ANDHRA budget!#Budget2024— India_against_hate (@vpn_care) July 23, 2024
Madhyapradesh people watching Bihar getting 26,000 crore. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/ahx4lWucW4— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 23, 2024
Nirmala Tai delivering #Budget2024— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 23, 2024
Me to my CA friends : pic.twitter.com/f6rcJmasWr
People on social media claimed that the Centre made the Budget about Bihar and Andhra in order to keep happy its alliance partners TDP and JD(U). Amid bridge collapses in Bihar, this was a dark one that caught our eye:
So bridges were visionary in Bihar. They knew Bihar was going to get a lot from the budget, so they fell down in advance.— Narundar (@NarundarM) July 23, 2024
Think. Pesa hi pesa.
People discussing about #Budget2024— Divya Mishra (@Bhakt_mhakal_ki) July 23, 2024
Me with zero knowledge of finance: pic.twitter.com/M7AoS7vtrE
Middle Class After Every Budget Session. pic.twitter.com/OXwtEDLFbq— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 23, 2024
#Budget2024— AKRN (@i_am_anil_reddy) July 23, 2024
Bihar looking at other states after union budget 2024
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QZXfoNZXsp
Feel free to agree or disagree here!
This #Budget2024 is for Viksit Bihar and Viksit Andra Pradesh. Everything goes to make their alliance happy.— Ankit (@AKitOfTweets) July 23, 2024
Union Budget ✖️
Bihar Budget ✔️
BJP leaders praised the Budget and Union Home Minister said it exemplifies India's newfound sense of purpose, hope, optimism under Modi govt and also fortifies them.
The TDP reacted to the Budget, saying "special allocations" were made to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget after five years.
