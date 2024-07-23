Union Budget 2024 | 'Indian budget or Bihar-Andhra special?' Social media bemoans 'injustice' but memes keep flowing

'Indian budget or a Bihar--Andhra Pradesh one?' was on almost everyone's mind as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

While social media has been abuzz with jokes primarily on the salaried and middle-class section before the FM presented her speech in the lower House, it soon changed tack to the Bihar and Andhra-angle once the speech had some frequent mentions of both the states.

The internet was back at it soon after Sitharaman finished her speech. Here we have picked up some of the choicest memes that caught the eye as social media joked over preferential treatment meted out to Bihar and Andhra. Check it out: