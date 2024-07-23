Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2024 | 'Indian budget or Bihar-Andhra special?' Social media bemoans 'injustice' but memes keep flowing

Here are some of the memes that caught the eye as social media users joked over proposed grants for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The ruling parties in these two states are key NDA allies.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 08:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

'Indian budget or a Bihar--Andhra Pradesh one?' was on almost everyone's mind as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

While social media has been abuzz with jokes primarily on the salaried and middle-class section before the FM presented her speech in the lower House, it soon changed tack to the Bihar and Andhra-angle once the speech had some frequent mentions of both the states.

The internet was back at it soon after Sitharaman finished her speech. Here we have picked up some of the choicest memes that caught the eye as social media joked over preferential treatment meted out to Bihar and Andhra. Check it out:

People on social media claimed that the Centre made the Budget about Bihar and Andhra in order to keep happy its alliance partners TDP and JD(U). Amid bridge collapses in Bihar, this was a dark one that caught our eye:

Feel free to agree or disagree here!

BJP leaders praised the Budget and Union Home Minister said it exemplifies India's newfound sense of purpose, hope, optimism under Modi govt and also fortifies them.

The TDP reacted to the Budget, saying "special allocations" were made to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget after five years.

Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 08:24 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanAndhra PradeshBiharSocial mediaTrendingUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT