Union Budget 2024 | Jokes on salaried, middle-class and tax rebates flood social media as Sitharaman presents Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting the Budget for the financial year fiscal 2024-25. This is Sitharaman's seventh Budget in a row and will give a glimpse of the Modi government's performance in the past 10 years while outlining the roadmap to make India a developed nation.
But the internet being internet, the Union Budget has been at the receiving end of jokes, especially when it comes to the middle and salaried-class. As the finance minister sets out to present the Budget, we bring you some of the choicest memes and jokes social media is talking about including those on salaries, taxes and more. Relatable comments, including popular pop culture references like 'Panchayat', flooded X. Check these out:
Beginning her speech in the House, Sitharaman said that the Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country. It will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.
Sitharaman earlier in the morning met President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Budget and was offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to the minister before she left for Parliament.
The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met thereafter to clear the Budget for the fiscal year.
