Union Budget 2024 | Jokes on salaried, middle-class and tax rebates flood social media as Sitharaman presents Budget

Beginning her speech in the House, Sitharaman said that the Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country. It will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

Sitharaman earlier in the morning met President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Budget and was offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to the minister before she left for Parliament.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met thereafter to clear the Budget for the fiscal year.