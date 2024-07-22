Budget Reactions LIVE: High hopes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present seventh Budget

Union Budget 2024 | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the 2024 Union Budget at 11 am on 23rd July, she may perhaps be mindful of the record she will set: presenting seven consecutive budgets.
That, however, will be a secondary consideration. As the Narendra Modi government finds itself with a greater fiscal breathing space than previously expected, the first budget of its third term is a much anticipated one among industry, markets and citizens.
Hoping for 'nuanced approach' to real estate woes, the developers seek the government's support beyond fiscal incentives, with the upcoming Budget focussing on enhancing transparency and efficiency through a robust regulatory framework, streamlined approvals process.
A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, the Congress on Monday said the Centre must make three important announcements of making MSP a legal guarantee, fix MSP on the basis of the Swaminathan formula and establish a permanent commission to monitor the implementation of farm loan waivers.
The creation of a new category of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) dedicated to priority sector lending (PSL) to support the growth of MSMEs features among the key demands by business leaders in the forthcoming Union Budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday.