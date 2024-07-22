Home
Budget Reactions LIVE: High hopes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present seventh Budget

Expectations are that thanks partly to the bumper Rs 2.11-lakh crore dividend paid by the RBI to the government, Sitharaman may be able to provide tax relief to the salaried classes, bring down the cost of housing loans, announce a cash transfer scheme for poor urban women, increase the allocation for infrastructure spending and welfare schemes and expand the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more sectors. Follow live reactions to the Union Budget with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 22:30 IST

Union Budget 2024 | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

High hopes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present seventh Budget

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the 2024 Union Budget at 11 am on 23rd July, she may perhaps be mindful of the record she will set: presenting seven consecutive budgets.

That, however, will be a secondary consideration. As the Narendra Modi government finds itself with a greater fiscal breathing space than previously expected, the first budget of its third term is a much anticipated one among industry, markets and citizens.


Industry status, GST main concerns for real estate developers in Noida

Hoping for 'nuanced approach' to real estate woes, the developers seek the government's support beyond fiscal incentives, with the upcoming Budget focussing on enhancing transparency and efficiency through a robust regulatory framework, streamlined approvals process.

Ahead of budget presentation, Congress demands legal guarantee for MSP

A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, the Congress on Monday said the Centre must make three important announcements of making MSP a legal guarantee, fix MSP on the basis of the Swaminathan formula and establish a permanent commission to monitor the implementation of farm loan waivers.

Demand for creation of new NBFC-PSL category to boost MSME sector

The creation of a new category of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) dedicated to priority sector lending (PSL) to support the growth of MSMEs features among the key demands by business leaders in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday.

Published 22 July 2024, 22:30 IST
Business NewsBJPUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiLok SabhaEconomyIndian economyFinance MinistryUnion Budget 2024

