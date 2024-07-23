Union Budget 2024 | Lower stamp duties will lead to rise in female homeowners, says Arpit Mehrotra of Colliers India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:
Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director Office Services, of Colliers India, Bengaluru said, "Lower stamp duties make purchasing property more affordable for women, potentially leading to a rise in the number of female homeowners."
"The reduction in costs associated with buying property can stimulate more real estate transactions, as women and families take advantage of the savings," he said.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published 23 July 2024, 09:23 IST