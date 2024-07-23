Union Budget 2024 | Modi faces delicate balancing act in post-election budget

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first post-election budget on Tuesday will seek to lay out an economic vision that balances fiscal prudence with the expectations of disgruntled voters and the demands of his coalition partners.

"This budget will decide the direction of our work for the next five years and this will lay the foundation of fulfilling our objective to make India a developed country by 2047," Modi said on Monday ahead of the budget, due to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority in the election last month, making it dependant on allies to form a government for the first time since he came to power more than a decade ago.

The budget is expected to cut taxes for the middle class, provide relief for distressed rural areas and heed the demands of two key coalition partners - Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party and Bihar's Janata Dal (United) - for billions of dollars in additional funding for their regions.

"Weaker political capital, uneven growth story with tepid consumption, and missing vigour in private capex and the rural sector form the backdrop of the upcoming Budget," Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay, said.

The government will also look to keep at bay a resurgent opposition which has criticised the Modi government for a lack o f jobs, high cost of living and growing income inequality.