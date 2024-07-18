Union Budget 2024 | Modi govt to focus on jobs, incomes after election setback

Interim budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024/25 that started on April 1 will be replaced by the new budget.

"We think the budget will balance economic imperatives with political ones," said Shreya Sodhani, regional economist at Barclays.

"This would mean the government using the windfall from the RBI dividend and higher tax revenues to fund higher spending, rather than reducing the deficit," Sodhani said, referring to the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India.

A record $25 billion surplus transfer from the central bank will allow the government more room to spend without expanding the deficit. The fiscal deficit target will be retained at 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product, a majority of economists polled by Reuters said.

Over the last three years, the government has nearly doubled spending on long-term infrastructure projects as a way to push growth and generate jobs.

It plans to spend Rs 11 lakh crore($131.61 billion) on such projects this year and some economists expect an added push to manufacturing in the budget.

"We expect the government to maintain its focus on promoting domestic manufacturing," Nomura economists said in a note, adding that they expect an increase in local procurement requirements and the extension of a concessional tax rate for new manufacturing facilities.

The government is expected to also bring in consumption boosting measures that were missing in the interim budget presented before the elections.

According to a Reuters report, the budget may lower personal income tax for some categories in the upcoming budget.

"The Indian middle class has been supporting Modi in a very determined way. But for years they have not got much relief," said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai. "The time has come for the government to give some kind of relief to them."

Alongside, the South Asian nation may increase state subsidies on rural housing and food.