Union Budget 2024: 'Most property buyers, sellers to benefit from capital gains tax changes'

New Delhi: The changes introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25 to the taxation of short and long-term capital gains arising from the sale of property would impact only a small section of rich people carrying out high value property transactions, while it will be beneficial in majority of the cases and bring simplicity, central government sources said on Wednesday.

In the Union Budget presented on July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major changes in capital gains taxation. Long-term capital gains tax on sale of property has been reduced to 12.5% from 20%, but indexation benefit, which allowed property owners to adjust their purchase price for inflation, has been removed. In some cases, long-term capital gains tax has been increased from 10% to 12.5%.

Nominal real estate returns are generally in the range of 12-16% per annum, much higher than inflation. The indexation for inflation is in the region of 4-5%, depending on the period of holding. “Therefore, substantial tax savings are expected to a vast majority of such taxpayers,” a top official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.