Union Budget 2024 | 'Proposals will give the youth valuable exposure to real-life business environments,' says Founder & CEO of Hero Vired

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.
Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, whose ruling TDP recently joined BJP-led NDA, she allocated Rs 15,000 crore in financial aid through multilateral agencies. A similar request for support to Bihar will be expedited, she said.
Here's what Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired, said about the Budget:
“I applaud the Government's strong emphasis on education, skilling, and employment in the Union Budget 2024. Amid growing concerns about the impact of AI on job creation, the substantial allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for these sectors demonstrates a significant commitment to developing India's human capital. The introduction of various schemes to promote skilling and job creation is poised to significantly boost economic growth. Additionally, the comprehensive scheme providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth over five years, funded partly through CSR, is a welcome initiative. This will give the youth valuable exposure to real-life business environments and diverse professions, further enhancing their employment prospects while ensuring a future-ready workforce.”
Published 23 July 2024, 13:53 IST