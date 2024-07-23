Union Budget 2024 | Vikas Push: What were the major schemes announced?

The Centre on Tuesday proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

Sitharaman also announced that Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated for the overall development of Amravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital. Moreover, the Centre allocated more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and stated that it is fully committed for completion and financing of Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.