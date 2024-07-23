Union Budget 2024 | What got cheaper, what's more expensive

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The biggest highlight of the Budget was the proposal of no income tax for those earning upto Rs 3 lakh per year under the new tax regime.
Proposals were also made to reduce GST for certain items. Check out how Budget 2024-25 impacts your household expenses right here:
1) Certain telecom equipment: The government has proposed to increase customs duty on certain telecom equipment from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
2) Plastic products: Customs duty proposed to be hiked for plastic products; this has been done keeping in mind the harmful effect of plastic products on the environment.
1) Three cancer medicines - these have been exempted from basic customs duty
2) Mobile phones, mobile accessories - Duty cut to 15 per cent. Mobile phone industry body ICEA said that the move will enhance export competitiveness of India in the segment.
"We had recommended to reduce BCD (Basic Custom Duty) on mobile phones, its PCBA and charger/adapter to 15 per cent, which has been accepted. The mobile and electronics industry is elated with the announcements and will go a long way to enhance manufacturing, exports and our competitiveness," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
3) 25 critical minerals which are to be exempted from customs duties; BCD on two of them to be reduced
4) The government has proposed exemption of BCD for ferro nickel and blister copper
5) The FM has also laid a proposal to expand the list of exempted capital goods that are used for manufacturing of solar panels.
With PTI inputs
