Union Budget 2024 | What got cheaper, what's more expensive

1) Three cancer medicines - these have been exempted from basic customs duty

2) Mobile phones, mobile accessories - Duty cut to 15 per cent. Mobile phone industry body ICEA said that the move will enhance export competitiveness of India in the segment.

"We had recommended to reduce BCD (Basic Custom Duty) on mobile phones, its PCBA and charger/adapter to 15 per cent, which has been accepted. The mobile and electronics industry is elated with the announcements and will go a long way to enhance manufacturing, exports and our competitiveness," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.



3) 25 critical minerals which are to be exempted from customs duties; BCD on two of them to be reduced

4) The government has proposed exemption of BCD for ferro nickel and blister copper

5) The FM has also laid a proposal to expand the list of exempted capital goods that are used for manufacturing of solar panels.