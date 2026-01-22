<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam is set to present the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget </a>on February 1.</p><p>Talking from a Gen Next developer perspective, Raahil Reddy, Director of Residential Projects, Fortune Primero expects progressive policies from the Budget.</p><p>"From a next-gen developer perspective, the sector today doesn’t need short-term incentives, but rather progressive policies with a futuristic outlook," Raahil said. </p><p>He also dwelled further on the core expectations of Gen Z and millennial homebuyers. </p><p>"What I would like to see in the upcoming Budget is a stronger push towards sustainable urban development - faster approvals for green buildings, incentives for energy-efficient design, water-positive planning, and the adoption of new-age construction technologies. These are not add-ons anymore; they are core expectations for today’s Gen Z and millennial homebuyers," he said. </p><p>Raahil also emphasised on infrastructure-driven development.</p><p>"Almost as important is infrastructure-driven development. A well-planned focus on mobility, last-mile connectivity, and infrastructure translates to a situation where developers can deliver communities, not just real estate, to enhance the lifestyle of people.</p><p>Having access to structured, long-term capital, as well as stable regulatory frameworks, is essential for encouraging responsible development over and above speculatory growth, If the industry is to grow and develop, policies that favour and reward transparency, innovation, and sustainability will be essential," he added.</p><p>Rahiil also highlighted the need for long-term planning. </p><p>"If this Budget solidifies long-term planning with business viability, environmental considerations, and trust from our customers, it will encourage us developers to develop future-proof communities in India for its upcoming urbanisation," he concluded. </p>