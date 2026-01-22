<p>For the past few years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-unveils-new-age-galaxy-z-trifold-phone-series-3816749">Samsung</a> has been hosting a global hardware event in January to launch its premium Galaxy S series phones. But, we are already in the fourth week of the month, and there is no teaser or any hint from the South Korean tech major on when it plans to bring the successor of the Galaxy S25 series.</p><p>Now, a tipster who goes by the moniker Ice Universe on X platform has revealed all the nitty-gritties of when the new Samsung flagship phones will be unveiled and on which date they will be available for purchase at stores.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Samsung's 130-inch Micro RGB TV and more.<p>Citing reliable sources, Ice Universe says the Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on February 25, and soon the devices will be available for pre-order from February 26 till March 4. And, those who pre-book devices will get them between March 5 and 10.</p><p>And, the Samsung Galaxy 26 series will finally hit stores on March 11. The product launch and availability timeline is expected to be the same across most global markets.</p>.<p>There is no official word from Samsung on the reasons for the launch delay, but numerous reports have pointed to a short supply of LPDDR5X RAM and storage chipsets. Most of the semiconductor manufacturers are prioritising their shipments to large corporations running data centres, which house super servers to run generative Artificial Intelligence applications.</p><p>This not only delayed smartphone launches but also pushed companies to raise device prices.</p><p>OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and iQOO, which launched their premium phones-- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-review-solid-performer-with-minimalistic-form-factor-3802292">OnePlus 15 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-review-reliable-performer-with-feature-rich-camera-3808697">Find X9 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-x300-pro-review-impressive-premium-camera-phone-3821377">X300 Pro (review)</a> and iQOO 15 recently, too, have increased the prices significantly compared to the previous iterations.</p>.iQOO 15 Review: Well-packaged premium phone.<p>Expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 to cost more than the launch price of the S25 series.</p><p><strong>Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S26 in three variants-- the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. And, possibly bring S26 Edge and S26 FE series later in the year.</p><p>The flagship S26 Ultra, depending on the market, is expected offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on a 2nm fabrication process. It promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency.</p><p>Also, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz) and improved camera hardware with a new 200MP sensor.</p><p>And, it is said to come with faster 60W charging capability.</p><p>The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 are expected to be offered with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, and the rest of the features, such as display, battery capacity and camera hardware, will be incremental upgrades.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>