Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

10 Army personnel killed as vehicle plunges into 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccidentArmy

Follow us on :

Follow Us