<p>As many as 10 Army personnel were killed and a few others injured as their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday. </p><p>The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.</p><p>The bullet-proof vehicle was carrying 17 personnel and was headed towards a high altitude post. The driver lost control as the vehicle plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge, officials told <em>PTI.</em> </p>.Search ops resume to hunt down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.<p>Soon after the accident, Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.</p><p>Initial reports had said four killed and nine others were injured.</p><p>The injured were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for treatment.</p>