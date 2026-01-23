Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Morarji Desai to Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance Ministers who presented most Budgets in India

The Union Budget is a key economic document that outlines the country's financial planning and policies.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:46 IST
Morarji Desai

Morarji Desai.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee.

Credit: PTI photo

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Credit: PTI Photo

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha.

PTI Photo

Published 23 January 2026, 07:46 IST
