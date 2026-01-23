<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her ninth consecutive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Budget">Union Budget </a>on February 1. </p><p>With this, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> leader will be second only to late Morarji Desai for the most number of Budgets presented in the Parliament. </p><p>The Union Budget is a key economic document that outlines the country's financial planning and policies. </p>.Union Budget 2026 Expectations | Want a stronger push towards sustainable urban development, says Fortune Primero Director Raahil Reddy.<p>Several finance ministers have delivered key budgets that have shaped the country's economic trajectory.</p><p>Here is a look at finance ministers who have presented the most number of Union Budgets. </p>.<p>Morarji Desai, who also served as a prime minister, was the finance minister from 1958 to 1963 and again from 1967 to 1969. During the two terms, he presented 10 Union Budgets. </p><p>His policies, in an India that was early into independence, focused on fiscal discipline, economic liberalisation, and tax reforms. He was known for taking measures to curb inflation and promoting savings through tax reliefs. </p><p>The foundation for India's agricultural and industrial growth was laid during his terms. Additionally, he introduced the concept of "Black Budget" in 1970 to handle fiscal deficit. </p>.<p>Niramala Sitharaman will equal P Chidambaram's nine presentations this year. He held the positions in multiple terms from 1996 to 2013. </p><p>Chidambaram is often credited with introducing tax reforms, including the groundwork for Goods and Services Tax (GST) and rationalising India’s tax structure. </p><p>His "Dream Budget" in 1997 was one of the most notable in India's history. It brought tax rates down and simplified the tax regime to boost economic growth. </p><p>Chidambaram helped in opening India's economy further after the liberalisation in 1991. He also focused on fiscal consolidation, disinvestment, and inclusive growth. </p><p>It was also during his tenure that the IT sector was supported, making India a global technological hub. </p>.<p>During his multiple terms as the finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee presented eight Union Budgets. </p><p>He paved way for India's banking reforms, disinvestment strategies, and direct tax policies, while also supporting rural and infrastructre development. </p><p>One of his most notable contributions was strengthening the Direct Tax Code and rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, which was later implemented in 2017. </p><p>He also handled India's economy in the financial crisis of 2008. </p>.<p>The current finance minister is also India's first full-time female to hold the post. She is has currently presented eight budgets and is set to present her ninth on February 1. </p><p>In the previous budget, Sitharaman introduced key direct tax reforms, while also announcing several developmental projects.</p><p>She also played a role in navigating India’s economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing major stimulus packages to support businesses and individuals. </p><p>Apart from infrastructure, Sitharaman has focused on digital economy, manufacturing incentives (PLI schemes), and a push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). </p><p>She also made significant corporate tax cuts and focused on investments in green energy, electric vehicles, and railways. </p>.<p>Yashwant Sinha served as the finance minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and presented eight Union Budgets. </p><p>His economic reforms shaped India's fiscal policies. Sinha introduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, which was the predecessor to GST and helped streamline indirect taxation in India. </p><p>His tenure saw an emphasis on privatisation, banking reforms and infrastructure development. </p><p>His 2001 budget played a major role in expanding India’s telecom sector, making mobile phones more affordable for the common people.</p>