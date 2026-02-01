Menu
Union Budget 2026: New dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat

The Minister allocated Rs 2,77,830 crore to the Ministry of Railways for capital expenditure in the financial year 2026–27, which is record high in railway history.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:48 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 15:48 IST
