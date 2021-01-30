Which sector got what under Modi govt in Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will unveil the closely-watched Union Budget on February 1. With Sitharman vowing to present a Budget "like never before", stakes are high.

As the Budget comes amid an economic contraction of 7.7 per cent, all eyes are on the finance minister to see how she prioritises spending to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back to being the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

As the pandemic-hit sectors look up to Sitharaman for more relief, here's how much allocation key sectors got in the Union Budget 2020:

