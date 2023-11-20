Unverified GDP data goes viral on X, political heavyweights, bureaucrats & industrialist lap it up

Bengaluru: A recent post on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, claiming that India has surpassed the $4 trillion-milestone in gross domestic product, went viral on Sunday. Remarkably, it was picked up and reposted by several prominent political figures, bureaucrats and even media publications.
The post, the origin of which remains unknown, contained a screengrab listing out live GDP data of over 190 economies, placing India on the fifth position with a $4 trillion-plus figure.
While no government agency has released an official word, confirming or denying the information, some from the arguably wiser lot of X users, were quick to demand verified proof.
“Sharing same screenshots by so many but no official releases....Authenticity of news breaks ?,” an X user questioned in response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s post crediting PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for the feat.
Subsequently, many media publications have since retracted their reports, as have some prominent X users - including Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and billionaire Gautam Adani - deleted their posts. However, others continue to widely re-share the unconfirmed information.
Senior BJP leaders such as Fadnavis and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat still had the posts on their respective X accounts, at the time of going to print.
As per reported industry calculations, India is expected to breach the $4 trillion-mark in FY25.
According to estimates from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation nominal GDP or GDP at current prices grew 8% in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year to Rs 70.67 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.42 lakh crore in the corresponding period of FY23.
India’s GDP data for the quarter ending September,2023, is slated to be released towards the end of the month.
According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, India, which aspires to be a $5 trillion-economy in the near term, is expected to meet the feat in 2026-27.