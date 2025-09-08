Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariff brings the hammer down on already beleaguered diamond industry

Experts say that the tariff hike is reported to be hurting not just Surat’s famed diamond industry but India’s overall $32-billion gems and jewellery export market.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 22:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 22:50 IST
Business NewsUSSuratDiamond industryTariffUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us