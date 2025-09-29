Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

UST forms joint venture with Kaynes Semicon to set up OSAT facility in Sanand

The JV company will invest Rs 3,300 crore to set up the manufacturing plant
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 07:28 IST
Business Newssemiconductorcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us