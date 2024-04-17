Vodaone Idea raises about Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors, closes anchor book allocation

New Delhi: Just ahead of its mega FPO opening to public investors, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced closure of its anchor book allocation, raising about Rs 5,400 crore from marquee global as well as domestic investors, according to a statutory filing by the telco.

This could be the third-largest anchor book after One 97 Communications and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

One 97 Communications and LIC had raised Rs 8,235 crore and Rs 5,627 crore in the anchor round, respectively.

The prominent line-up of investors who subscribed to the anchor book includes GQG Partners, UBS, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs and Fidelity, among others.

Vodafone Idea said its Capital Raising Committee has approved the allocation of 490.9 crore equity shares of the company to the anchor investors.

"The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on April 16, 2024 in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue has finalised allocation of 4,90,90,90,908 equity shares to anchor investors at anchor investor allocation price of Rs 11 per equity share (including share premium of Rs 1 per equity share)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The anchor book received interest from a large number of leading global as well as domestic investors, all at the top end of the price band, that is Rs 11 per equity share.

Of the total allocation to anchor investors, 79.52 crore stocks, or 16.2 per cent of the total, were allocated to five domestic mutual fund through a total of 11 schemes.