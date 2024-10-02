Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

West Asia uncertainty after Iran attack makes for tricky trading

Classic safe-havens like gold, government bonds and the Swiss franc surged on Tuesday and were holding most of those gains on Wednesday, while oil traded at $75 a barrel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 08:35 IST
World newsBusiness NewsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us