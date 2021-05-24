WhatsApp won't limit functionality for users till data protection law comes into force

Whatsapp replied to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology fresh notice about the messaging platform's new privacy policy.

"As a reminder, the recent update does not change the privacy of people personal messages. Its purpose is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so," said a spokesperson of Whatsapp.

Also read: Facebook, Twitter to be blocked in India? New social media rules to come into effect from May 26

"We will not limit the functionality of how Whatapp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features like communications with business that is receiving support from Facebook," the US-based company said.

"We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with business. We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming privacy law come into effect," said the company.

Also read — Govt directs WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy

The Ministry last week had sent a fresh notice to WhatsApp asking the messaging platform to withdraw its updated privacy policy.

Stating that the Facebook-owned company's new privacy policy will undermine the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens, the Ministry has asked Whatsapp to reply to its notice by May 25.

In the notice, the Ministry also warned that if the company failed to respond to the notice, the government will take “all necessary steps in consonance with the law” against the platform.