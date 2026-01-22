<p>Deepinder Goyal, CEO of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Zomato">Zomato</a>'s parent Eternal Group, will be stepping down from his role at the end of this month. </p><p>Taking to his official X handle, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Deepinder%20Goyal">Goyal </a>wrote, "An important update on leadership changes at Eternal".</p>.Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal; Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa takes over.<p>"Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholder's' approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman."</p><p>"I believe Eternal is not going to lose focus or momentum through this change. Rather, it is reinforcing its institutional strength. And personally, I gain the flexibility to explore ideas that sit outside Eternal's scope, without compromising the company's priorities," he wrote.</p><p>After Goyal, Blinkit head Albinder Dhindsa will take the helm.</p><p>"The centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi. As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions," he wrote in the post. </p><p>"Blinkit's journey from acquisition to breakeven happened under his leadership. He built the team, the culture, the supply chain, the operating rythm. He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder and his ability to execute far exceeds mine. He is more than capable of leading Eternal as Group CEO," the post read. </p><p><strong>Who is Dhindsa?</strong></p><p>Born in Punjab's Patiala, Albinder Dhindsa got his degree in Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 2004.</p><p>He pursued MBA from 2010 to 2012 from Colombia University - Columbia Business School. </p><p>From 2005 to 2007, Dhindsa worked as a Transportation Analyst at URS Corporation, after which he worked as a Senior Associate at Cambridge Systematics. In 2011, he became the Head of International Operations and held the post till 2014.</p><p>In 2013, Dhindsa co-founded Grofers with Saurabh Kumar, which in 2021 was rebranded as Blinkit. </p><p>Dhindsa is married to Akriti Chopra, former senior executive at Zomato.</p>