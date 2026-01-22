Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Act | Economic suppression of Karnataka will hit India, says Congress govt

As a result, the noble objectives of rural asset creation and providing employment to labourers at their place of residence have been reduced to nothing,” the government stated
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 10:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModifederalismMGNREGAThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us