<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> is scheduled to hold two meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Kolkata on Wednesday, the last of his three-day visit to West Bengal, party sources said.</p>.<p>During the day, Shah will also visit the Thanthania Kali Temple in north Kolkata and offer prayers, they said.</p>.<p>The visit of Shah, considered the BJP's principal poll strategist, came ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in March-April next year.</p>.<p>According to the schedule, the Union home minister will interact with elected representatives of the party around 11.30 am at a hotel.</p>.<p>He will visit the Science City auditorium to meet the 'karyakartas', the grassroot-level activists of the party, around 1:45 pm.</p>.<p>The BJP leader will pay obeisance to Goddess Kali at 3.30 pm, before leaving for New Delhi.</p>