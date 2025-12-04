<p>New Delhi: Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> told broadcaster <em>India Today</em> that if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, "why shouldn't India have the same privilege".</p><p>Putin's comments were part of an interview with the broadcaster that was due to be aired hours after he landed in New Delhi for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.'India-Russia friendship a time-tested one': PM Modi receives Vladimir Putin at airport.<p>Earlier in the discussion, he said, "Energy cooperation with India is unaffected by current conditions, fleeting political swings, or tragic events in Ukraine."</p><p>He also mentioned that 'certain actors' dislike India's growing role in international markets owing to its ties with Russia, reasserting that trade in petroleum products, crude oil, petroleum products for consumers of oil, Russian oil is running smoothly in India.</p><p><em>India Today</em> shared a transcript of the interview with <em>Reuters</em> ahead of its broadcast.</p>