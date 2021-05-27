Will strive to comply with India's IT rules: Twitter

Will strive to comply with India's IT and social media guidelines: Twitter

Twitter also said it was concerned about its Indian staff after Delhi Police reached the doorsteps of its offices

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 13:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter on Thursday said that it will strive to comply with India's new IT and social media guidelines while committing to protect freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law.

The new guidelines came into effect on Wednesday. 

"To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," a Twitter spokesperson said. 

Also read: Twitter says concerned about India staff safety after police visit

Twitter also said it was concerned about its Indian staff after Delhi Police reached the doorsteps of its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon as part of its probe in the Congress "toolkit"  case.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

 