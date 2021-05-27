Will strive to comply with India's IT and social media guidelines: Twitter

Twitter on Thursday said that it will strive to comply with India's new IT and social media guidelines while committing to protect freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law.

The new guidelines came into effect on Wednesday.

"To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Also read: Twitter says concerned about India staff safety after police visit

Twitter also said it was concerned about its Indian staff after Delhi Police reached the doorsteps of its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon as part of its probe in the Congress "toolkit" case.

(With agency inputs)