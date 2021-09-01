Zerodha gets in-principle nod to launch mutual fund

Zerodha gets in-principle approval to launch mutual fund, says Nithin Kamath

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 01 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 20:09 ist
Nithin Kamath. Credit: Twitter/@Nithin0dha

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on September 1 announced that they have received in-principle approval from Sebi for their asset management company (AMC) mutual fund (MF) license.

The firm had applied for a mutual fund license in February 2021.

More to follow...

Zerodha
Business News
Mutual Funds

