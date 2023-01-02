240 bank cards seized from man involved in PoS machine fraud in Bengaluru

110 debit cards, 110 credit cards, several bank passbooks, fake seals of 15 commercial establishments, six mobile phones and three laptops... These articles were found by police in the possession of a 34-year-old man, who is accused of procuring more than a dozen Point of Sale (PoS) machines through fraudulent means.

Police said Navneet Pandey, originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and residing in 2nd Stage, obtained the swiping machines from different banks byBanashankari submitting forged applications in the name of restaurants and hotels.

Police got his trail after receiving a complaint from Vivek K A, who runs the Kidambi’s Kitchen restaurant in Banashankari 2nd Stage.

Vivek was one of his many victims. He learnt about the fraud when a representative of YES Bank visited his restaurant on December 26 to verify “his” application for the PoS machine.

Vivek was stunned to learn that one Navneet Pandey had submitted Form 3 (Certification of Registration) to the bank, attesting that the PoS machine was required for Kidambi’s Kitchen.

He had also signed in the proprietor’s column. Vivek filed a police complaint two days later.

Police traced Pandey to his place of residence in Banashankari 2nd Stage and arrested him under IPC sections related to forgery and cheating. Police produced him before a court and sought his custody for 14 days.

According to police, the bank cards recovered from Pandey were issued to various individuals.