IPL 2024: MI win toss, to bowl first

1 change for Mumbai, while Kolkata make no changes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 13:35 IST
MI's captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss against KKR's Shreyas Iyer and elected to field first.

Naman Dhir comes in place for Nabi for MI. Same team for Kolkata.

More to follow...

Published 03 May 2024, 13:35 IST
