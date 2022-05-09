28 injured as overspeeding KSRTC bus rams metro pillar

An overspeeding KSRTC bus, which was heading to Bengaluru from Madikeri, hit a Namma Metro pillar near the entrance to Bangalore Univeristy's Jnanabharati campus in the early hours of Monday leaving 28 persons injured with five of them requiring surgeries.

Two female passengers sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation by the Kengeri traffic police said that the incident happened around 1.30 am near Poornima Palace. There were 45 passengers in the bus.

The bus conductor-cum-driver Venkataramana was overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle (KA-09-F-5230), hitting metro pillar number 545. The bus driver Manjunatha was taking rest and Venkataramana was driving the vehicle.

Both Venkataramana and Manjunatha told police that the incident happened when Venkataramana tried to avoid a pothole. However, the police investigating the case ruled it out and said the accident happened because of rash and negligent driving. The passengers in the bus and the injured persons have also given their statement to the police alleging that the driver of the bus was overspeeding.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) stated that the driver 'lost control of the steering'. "The impact was such that the chassis of the vehicle had been bent and the frame supporting the passenger seats was also damaged leading to a higher number of passengers suffering injuries," the KSRTC said.

The KSRTC said five passengers were "seriously" injured, 15 suffered minor injuries while six others were treated at the outpatient ward.

A woman passenger, identified as Shashikala, a native of Chamarajanagar district, sustained a fracture. Another passenger ,identified as Kalpana, sustained a fracture on her face. Both are undergoing treatment and are out of risk. Shashikala is working in a garment factory here.

Venkataramana suffered internal injuries after the steering wheel hit his abdomen. Another person Venkatarama suffered minor injuries. Both were undergoing treatment at BGS Global Hospital.

The remaining injured persons have been identified as Shashikala's husband Lingaraju, Kalpana's family members Muniraju, Parvathi, Mohan Raju, Tirupathi. Lingaraju, Shubam, Masood Irshad Mallikarjuna and an elderly woman Sannalamma. They have undergone treatment in different private hospitals and Victoria Hospital for injuries on their face, shoulder, hands and legs.

A male passenger Lingaraju also sustained a fracture. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case of rash driving or riding on a public way (IPC section 279), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life of others (IPC 337 and 338) against the driver. Further investigation is on.

Dr Deepak S, Special Officer, Trauma and Emergency Care Centre, Victoria Hospital campus, told DH, "Seven patients were seen on an outpatient basis, treated and sent home, and one patient has been admitted in the orthopaedics department for fracture around the knee. He is stable."