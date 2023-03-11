31-year-old serial flasher arrested in JP Nagar

A groper and serial flasher has landed behind bars after two women complained to the police.

Konankunte police identified him as Hulugappa, a labourer who takes up odd jobs.

Siri (name changed), 31, was on the way to drop her seven-year-old daughter to school, at 8 am on Tuesday, when a man in his 30s groped her. He fled when she raised an alarm. The incident occurred near the BBMP park in RBI Layout, JP Nagar 7th Phase. Siri lives in RBI Layout.

The other victim, a 46-year-old woman who also lives in RBI Layout, was out on a morning walk in the park at around 9.30 am when the man allegedly intercepted her, unzipped himself and masturbated before leaving the place.

Siri, who got to know about the second case, discussed the matter with her family and filed a complaint with the police.

According to police, Hulugappa has been harassing women walking on the road and in the park for three months. Siri told the police that she learned that he had also been flashing at women walking in the park.

Whenever the victims tried to catch him, he managed to escape. Four women have given their statements against him.

A case under IPC Section 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered against Hulugappa, said Krishnakant P, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (South). "He used to touch women inappropriately and escape when they raised an alarm. We are ascertaining if more women were harassed by him," a senior police officer said.

Siri confirmed the incident to DH and said she had met the other victim before approaching the police.