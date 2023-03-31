3rd edition of Art Bengaluru Collective from March 31

The third edition of the Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road.

The art show will be spread across three galleries — Vismaya, Chaya, and Belaku — and will showcase over 250 artworks by 25 artists. It will be on from 11 am to 6 pm.

The various art forms include abstract and realistic paintings, sketches, charcoal art, graphic cartoons, and wildlife photographs. The show will also keep the audience engaged with live music on Saturday, live caricatures, and live portraits.

Ranji David, Shreya Chengappa, Padmavati Rao, Rasheed Kappan, Ramu Mastaiah, Nidhi G V, and Salmin Sheriff are among the artists whose works will be exhibited.