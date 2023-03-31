3rd edition of Art Bengaluru Collective from today

3rd edition of Art Bengaluru Collective from March 31

The art show will be spread across three galleries — Vismaya, Chaya, and Belaku — and will showcase over 250 artworks

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 03:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 05:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The third edition of the Art Bengaluru Collective (ABC) will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road.

The art show will be spread across three galleries — Vismaya, Chaya, and Belaku — and will showcase over 250 artworks by 25 artists. It will be on from 11 am to 6 pm. 

Also Read | A dissolving of boundaries
 

The various art forms include abstract and realistic paintings, sketches, charcoal art, graphic cartoons, and wildlife photographs. The show will also keep the audience engaged with live music on Saturday, live caricatures, and live portraits.

Ranji David, Shreya Chengappa, Padmavati Rao, Rasheed Kappan, Ramu Mastaiah, Nidhi G V, and Salmin Sheriff are among the artists whose works will be exhibited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Art

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 