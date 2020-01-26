63-year-old bookie held for running a betting racket in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 63-year-old bookie running a betting racket.

The man — identified as Madhan Raj, a resident of 4th Main in Chamarajpet — took bets for the India Vs New Zealand T-20 match on Friday.

The CCB police received information that an elderly man was taking bets on the cricket match near Khanija Bhavan on Race Course Road.

They formed a team, rushed to the spot and found Raj talking to people on the phone and making notes of the betting amount.

They detained Raj and seized Rs 1.03 lakh and a mobile phone from him.

A case has been registered against him at the High Grounds police station.

The police said that they are checking if Raj has connections with the kingpins of betting rackets and how long he has been organising betting.