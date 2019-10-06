ASI thrashed for stopping bikers riding on wrong side

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man and are searching for two of his associates for assaulting a traffic policeman and tearing his uniform.

Mani, resident of A Narayanapura, and his associates were riding triples on a bike along a one-way road. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) M Nagesh Rao — attached to the Jeevan Bheema Nagar traffic police station — had stopped them.

The ASI was on duty on 8th main road in Sadananda Nagar on the night of October 3.

It began raining at 9.10 pm when Rao was managing traffic on a busy road. He noticed a bike with three men riding the one-way road on the wrong side. When Rao stopped the bike, the rider abused, assaulted and tore his uniform.

Passersby held on to Mani, but the other two riders fled.

All the three did not wear helmets and were riding the bike recklessly, Rao told DH.

Based on Rao’s complaint, the Byappanahalli police booked Mani under IPC Section 353 — assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

The police said they also have clues about the two missing men.