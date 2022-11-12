Assam Police arrests CFI member 'hiding' in Bengaluru

Assam Police arrests CFI member 'hiding' in Bengaluru

Hamja, 27, was absconding since the Centre imposed a ban on both PFI and CFI in September

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Nov 12 2022, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 18:52 ist
Hamja has been booked in connection with a case registered by the Special Operations Unit of Assam Police. Credit: iStock Images

Assam Police Saturday said they arrested Amir Hamja, a member of Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), from Bengaluru.

Hamja, 27, a resident of Ananda Nagar area in western Assam's Baksa district, was absconding since the Centre imposed a ban on both PFI and CFI in September, police said adding that he was hiding in Bengaluru with some families from Tripura.

Assam Police traced and nabbed him with the help of Bengaluru police. He has been given a three-day transit remand by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru.

He will be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Guwahati on Monday.

Hamja has been booked in connection with a case registered by the Special Operations Unit of Assam Police. He has been booked under Sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police have launched a crackdown against members of PFI, CFI and other organisations, which were declared unlawful by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Police
PFI
CFI
India News

What's Brewing

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

 