Assam Police arrests CFI member 'hiding' in Bengaluru

Assam Police Saturday said they arrested Amir Hamja, a member of Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), from Bengaluru.

Hamja, 27, a resident of Ananda Nagar area in western Assam's Baksa district, was absconding since the Centre imposed a ban on both PFI and CFI in September, police said adding that he was hiding in Bengaluru with some families from Tripura.

Assam Police traced and nabbed him with the help of Bengaluru police. He has been given a three-day transit remand by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru.

He will be produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Guwahati on Monday.

Hamja has been booked in connection with a case registered by the Special Operations Unit of Assam Police. He has been booked under Sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police have launched a crackdown against members of PFI, CFI and other organisations, which were declared unlawful by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September.